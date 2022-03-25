Phillipsburg Man Sends 2 Officers To Hospital During ‘Belligerent’ Struggle, Prosecutor Says

A Phillipsburg man sent two officers to a nearby hospital during a “belligerent” struggle as they attempted to serve him through a state agency, authorities said.

John Tancredi, Jr., 33, acted “belligerent” toward state workers and uncooperative with Lopatcong police as they responded to his Avenue A home to serve him through a state agency on Tuesday, March 22, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a Friday release.

Tancredi then engaged in a struggle with the officers and injured them, requiring them to be taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, Pfeiffer said.

Tancredi was also found with cocaine during the investigation, authorities said.

Tancredi was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree aggravated assault, resisting arrest and possession of drugs.

He was being held in the Warren County Jail pending a detention hearing.

