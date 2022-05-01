Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Woman Stabbed In Stomach, Sisters From NY Seized By North Arlington Police
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Philadelphia Man Freed From Life Sentence, Witness Bribed With Sex For Lies

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Barbed wire (file photo)
Barbed wire (file photo) Photo Credit: Pixabay Erikawittlieb

A Philadelphia inmate who served 37 years in state prison walked out of the facility a free man on Tuesday after a federal court tossed his 1984 murder conviction.

Willie Stokes, 61, was sentenced to life behind bars after police bribed a witness in his case -- Franklin Lee with -- sex, drugs, and a light sentence in exchange for false testimony in the 1980 case, officials said. A hug from his mom and a corned beef hoagie were what he looked forward to getting most, the Associated Press reports.

Lee was being held on unrelated rape and murder charges at the time, and said he "felt weak and went along with the offer," the AP says. He was charged with perjury days after Stokes was convicted of murder. Stokes only learned of the perjury plea in 2015.

Lee was released from prison two years ago after serving 35 years for rape, murder, and perjury charges. He apologized to Stokes in court "for the problem" that he caused, the AP says.

Click here for more from the AP.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.