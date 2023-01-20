Pharmacy Tech Busted With Prepubescent Child Porn: Bergen Prosecutor

A 25-year-old pharmacy technician from Hackensack was arrested with prepubescent child pornography, authorities said.

Gregory R. Donlan was charged with possessing child sexual abuse material, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

The arrest is the result of an investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Chief Jason Love.

On Thursday, Jan. 19, members of the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit made a warranted search at Donlan's apartment, Musella said.

The investigation allegedly revealed that Donlan used the Internet to view, download and possess items depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children, Musella said.

Donlan was arrested later Thursday in Paramus and was being held in the Bergen County Jail, he said.

Musella thanked the Hackensack Police Department for their assistance, as well as the Morris County Sheriff’s Department, Paramus Police Department and Lyndhurst Police Department which participate in the Bergen County Cyber Crimes Task Force.

