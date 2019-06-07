Contact Us
Pets Rescued From Hawthorne House Fire, Flames Climb From Basement To Roof

Jerry DeMarco
Firefighters had the main body knocked in a little over an hour and a half, keeping it from blowing through the roof of the Hawthorne home. Photo Credit: Michael Jannicelli for DAILY VOICE

Two pets were rescued from a Friday night Hawthorne house fire that raced from the basement to the attic.

No injuries were reported in the two-alarm blaze, which responders said broke out in a home at the corner of Maitland Avenue and May Street at 10 p.m. and quickly made its way to the third floor and into the attic, Hawthorne Fire Chief Joseph Speranza said.

Firefighters had the main body knocked in a little over an hour and a half, keeping it from blowing through the roof, Speranza said.

They were joined at the scene by police, the Hawthorne Volunteer Ambulance Corps and the Ladies Auxiliary, along with their colleagues from Prospect Park.

Wyckoff and North Haledon firefighter provided mutual aid coverage.

