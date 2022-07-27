Petition Calls For Resignation Of Jersey City Councilwoman Ticketed In Hit-Run Crash

Contact Us
Body Found At Base Of Palisades Believed To Be Missing Bergen Man
Jersey City councilwoman Amy DeGise struck a bicyclist in a hit-run crash July 19, reports say.
A Change.org petition has been launched calling for the resignation of Jersey City councilwoman, seen striking a bicyclist who ran a red light and fleeing the scene.

Amy DeGise was apparently behind the wheel of a Nissan Rogue that struck Andrew Black, who was heading south on Forrest Street near Martin Luther King Drive around 8 a.m. July 19, according to a police report obtained by Daily Voice.

Black reportedly said he had a green light but the footage shows him running a red, Hudson County View reports.

DeGise was issued summonses for failure to report a accident and leaving the scene of an accident.

"Video footage shows us she made no effort to avoid the cyclist, to slow down after impact, or to stop to check on him and file a police report," the Change.org petition reads.  

"The cyclist running the red light does not change anything about DeGise's responsibility to the victim and to the law."

"Councilmember DeGise should have resigned as soon as this news came out," the petition reads. "She must resign now and the Mayor and councilmembers must call publically[sic] for her resignation."

