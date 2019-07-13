Person Struck, Killed By Passenger Train In Glen Rock

A person stepped in front of a train and was killed Saturday afternoon in Glen Rock, responders said.

The trespasser accessed the area off Rock Road near the CVS and was struck around 3:35 p.m., they said.

The NJ Transit #1720 train had left Suffern at 3:08 p.m., bound for Secaucus Junction, NJ Transit's Nathan Rudy said.

There were 80 people in all aboard.

No injuries were reported.

A trailing train picked up the passengers with no additional delays, thanks to a parallel set of tracks in that area, Rudy said.

