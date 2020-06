A person was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Thursday night in Mercer County, authorities said.

The unidentified victim was on the tracks near Bridge and Ferry streets in Trenton when the fatal accident occurred about 10 p.m., said Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene, but not yet identified, Abrams said on Friday.

This is a developing story.

