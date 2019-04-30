Person Struck And Killed By Train Near Penn Station In Newark

A person described as a trespasser died after being hit by a train on the Northeast Corridor Line in Newark Tuesday afternoon, NJ Transit spokeswoman Nancy Snyder said.

Train 3154 from New Brunswick was approaching Newark Penn Station around 3:50 p.m. when it hit the person, whose name, age and gender were not immediately released.

No one aboard the train was hurt. Passengers were immediately transferred to another train and there was no disruption in service.

NJ Transit police are investigating.

