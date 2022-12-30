Person Of Interest In Idaho Students' Murders Arrested In Pennsylvania: Report

A person of interest in the murders of four University of Idaho students was arrested in Monroe County, PA, NBC10 reports citing law enforcement sources.

The man appeared before a judge around 8:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, the outlet said.

Madison Mogan, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were stabbed dead in the girls' off-campus house in the middle of the night, authorities previously said.

