Person Of Interest In Idaho Students' Murders Arrested In Pennsylvania: Report

by David Cifarelli & Cecilia Levine
Madison Mogan (top left), Kaylee Goncalves (bottom left), Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
Madison Mogan (top left), Kaylee Goncalves (bottom left), Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. Photo Credit: Instagram photos

A person of interest in the murders of four University of Idaho students was arrested in Monroe County, PA, NBC10 reports citing law enforcement sources.

The man appeared before a judge around 8:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, the outlet said.

Madison Mogan, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were stabbed dead in the girls' off-campus house in the middle of the night, authorities previously said.

This is a developing story. Click here for more from NBC10.

