Person Fatally Struck By Dover-Bound Train In South Orange

A Dover-bound NJ Transit train struck and killed a person in South Orange Wednesday, a spokeswoman for the agency said.

Morris & Essex 6225, which left Penn Station New York shortly before noon, struck the person, described only as a female trespasser, at around 12:30 p.m. at Mountain Station. None of the 300 passengers and crew aboard the train were hurt.

Morris & Essex and Gladstone branch service was temporarily suspended Wednesday afternoon in both directions.

The New Jersey Transit Police Department is on scene leading the investigation, NJ Transit also said.

