Pennsylvania Youth Pastor Busted With Child Porn, AG Says

A Pennsylvania youth paster was arrested on child pornography charges, authorities announced.

Agents began investigating Brandon Dasilva, of Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community Church in Lancaster County, on reports last April of a Kik account distributing child pornography, Attorney General Josh Shapiro said.

The investigation led to an IP address registered to Dasilva’s home.

A subsequent search of Dasilva's electronic devices on Feb. 23, 2021 uncovered a number of child pornography images, Shapiro said.

Dasilva was arrested and charged with four counts of sexual abuse of children for disseminating child porn, 26 counts of sexual abuse of children for possession of child pornography and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.

The pastor's arrest was the result of an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations and the OAG Child Predator Section.

“The defendant was trusted as a faith leader for young people in Lancaster, but out of the public eye was exploiting children,” Shapiro said.

“Brandon Dasilva undermined the authority placed in him by his community, and betrayed the trust of the young people who believed in him. We will continue to work to protect children and hold those who abuse them accountable.”

The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General David Drumheller.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.