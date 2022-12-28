Pedestrian Thrown Over Median In Route 17 Ramsey Crash

A pedestrian was thrown from the northbound lanes and into the south after being struck by a vehicle on Route 17 in Ramsey on Wednesday, Dec. 28, authorities said.

Dawn Capricuso Meyers tells Daily Voice she was heading north when she saw the man leaning against the divider and looking toward the Bottle King on the northbound side around 1:50 p.m.

"It looked like he was waiting for an opportunity to cross," she said. "He looked right at me when I drove by.

"I was in the fast lane and thought, 'This is going to cause an accident.'"

Seconds later, it did.

The man was struck and thrown over the divider, then landed in the southbound lanes, Ramsey Police Chief Brian Lyman said. He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center in unknown condition.

Police remained at the scene as of 3:30 p.m. Heavy traffic delays were being reported.

All drivers remained on scene and were cooperative, Lyman said.

