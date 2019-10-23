Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Sedan Topples Pole Outside Ridgewood School
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Pedestrian Struck Outside Fort Lee Shopping Plaza

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The pedestrian was struck in the crosswalk outside the Linwood Shopping Plaza on Fletcher Avenue, Fort Lee police said.
The pedestrian was struck in the crosswalk outside the Linwood Shopping Plaza on Fletcher Avenue, Fort Lee police said. Photo Credit: Edgar Perdomo Venegas

A pedestrian was struck by a car outside a Fort Lee shopping plaza Tuesday night, authorities said.

The Palisades Park driver of a 2009 Lexus ES was making a turn out of the Linwood Plaza on Fletcher Avenue when his car hit the 39-year-old Hicksville, Long Island man in the crosswalk, Capt. Ricky Mirkovic said.

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center after complaining of neck and other pain, he said.

The driver received a summons for failing to yield to a pedestrian, the captain said.

******

ALSO SEE: A 78-year-old pedestrian who was struck and killed by an SUV in Hackensack early Wednesday apparently wasn't in the crosswalk, authorities said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/hackensack/police-fire/update-pedestrian-78-from-fairview-struck-killed-in-hackensack/778019/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.