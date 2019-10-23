Pedestrian Struck Outside Fort Lee Shopping Plaza

A pedestrian was struck by a car outside a Fort Lee shopping plaza Tuesday night, authorities said.

The Palisades Park driver of a 2009 Lexus ES was making a turn out of the Linwood Plaza on Fletcher Avenue when his car hit the 39-year-old Hicksville, Long Island man in the crosswalk, Capt. Ricky Mirkovic said.

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center after complaining of neck and other pain, he said.

The driver received a summons for failing to yield to a pedestrian, the captain said.

******

ALSO SEE: A 78-year-old pedestrian who was struck and killed by an SUV in Hackensack early Wednesday apparently wasn't in the crosswalk, authorities said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/hackensack/police-fire/update-pedestrian-78-from-fairview-struck-killed-in-hackensack/778019/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.