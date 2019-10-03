Contact Us
Pedestrian Struck Outside Bergen Courthouse

Jerry DeMarco
The crash occurred outside 39 Hudson Street in Hackensack, authorities said.
The crash occurred outside 39 Hudson Street in Hackensack, authorities said.

A pedestrian was hospitalized for examination after being hit by a car outside the Bergen County Courthouse in Hackensack.

The 57-year-old victim stepped off the curb on Hudson Street when she was bumped by a Honda Civic driven by a 27-year-old man, according to an accident report prepared by the Bergen County Sheriff's Office.

No summonses were immediately issued following Wednesday's 10:40 a.m. incident.

CHECK BACK FOR DETAILS

