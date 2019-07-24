Contact Us
Pedestrian Struck On Route 23 In West Milford, Medical Chopper Summoned

Jerry DeMarco
The victim was struck on Route 23 (Paterson-Hamburg Turnpike) in West Milford. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A medical chopper was called after a pedestrian was struck Wednesday night on Route 23 in West Milford.

The victim was struck in the area of the Grasshopper Irish Pub in Newfoundland shortly before 10 p.m., responders said.

AirMed One from Hackensack University Medical Center was requested to transport the victim to the hospital.

A landing zone was established at the Paradise Kroll School on Paradise Road in Oak Ridge.

The Passaic County prosecutor's fatal accident unit was notified.

