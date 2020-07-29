Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Pedestrian Struck, Killed Outside Fair Lawn Municipal Building

Jerry DeMarco
Fair Lawn Avenue and Edward Street, Fair Lawn
Fair Lawn Avenue and Edward Street, Fair Lawn Photo Credit: Douglas Haber for DAILY VOICE

A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday morning outside the Fair Lawn municipal building.

The 63-year-old victim was struck by a gray Honda SUV and knocked under a Mercedes sedan on Fair Lawn Avenue between Parmalee Avenue and Edward Street around 9:45 a.m., authorities said.

Police rushed to his aid, administering CPR, before EMS took over. 

He was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson, where he was pronounced dead, responders said.

The drivers remained at the scene.

Fair Lawn police notified the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit. The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

There was no immediate word on summonses or possible charges.

At the scene in Fair Lawn.

Douglas Haber for DAILY VOICE

