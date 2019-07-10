Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Breaking News: Jeff Daniels To Play Former FBI Director James Comey In TV Miniseries, Brendan Gleeson As Trump
Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Ridgefield

Jerry DeMarco
Route 5 and Maple Avenue in Ridgefield
Route 5 and Maple Avenue in Ridgefield Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Fatal accident investigators confirmed that a pedestrian was struck and killed Monday night at a busy Ridgefield intersection.

The victim was struck around 7 p.m. on Route 5 at Maple Avenue, they told Daily Voice.

Ridgefield police and EMS also responded, along with the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

Further information was temporarily being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

