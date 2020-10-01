Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Worker Struck By Steel Beam Rescued From Fourth Floor Of HackensackUMC Construction Site
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Pedestrian Struck, Killed Crossing Route 46 In Morris County

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Route 46 eastbound near Wood Stack restaurant in Montville Township
Route 46 eastbound near Wood Stack restaurant in Montville Township Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing Route 46 in Morris County Wednesday night, authorities said.

The person — whose name is being withheld pending notification of family — was struck by a 2020 Volvo while crossing Route 46 eastbound near Wood Stack restaurant in Montville Township just after 9:45 p.m., Chief Andrew Caggiano said.

The victim later died at St. Joseph’s Hospital, authorities said.

The driver of the Volvo immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation, authorities said.

The eastbound lanes of Route 46 were closed for several hours.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Detective Bureau of the Montville Township Police Department at 973-257-4300.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.