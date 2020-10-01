Pedestrian Struck, Killed Crossing Route 46 In Morris County

A pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing Route 46 in Morris County Wednesday night, authorities said.

The person — whose name is being withheld pending notification of family — was struck by a 2020 Volvo while crossing Route 46 eastbound near Wood Stack restaurant in Montville Township just after 9:45 p.m., Chief Andrew Caggiano said.

The victim later died at St. Joseph’s Hospital, authorities said.

The driver of the Volvo immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation, authorities said.

The eastbound lanes of Route 46 were closed for several hours.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Detective Bureau of the Montville Township Police Department at 973-257-4300.

