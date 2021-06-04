Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Train In Elizabeth

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train Friday in Elizabeth.

Northeast corridor train 3838 struck the pedestrian at the Elizabeth station around 11:45 a.m., NJ Transit spokeswoman Lisa Torbic said.

The train had left Trenton Transit Center at 10:41 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive at Penn Station New York at 12:17 p.m.

None of the approximately 350 customers and crew on board were injured.

Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast Line eastbound rail service will bypass Elizabeth and North Elizabeth due to the incident.

Eastbound customers are advised to transfer at Newark Airport for westbound service to Elizabeth and North Elizabeth.

Customers at Elizabeth and North Elizabeth stations should board a westbound train to Linden and transfer for eastbound service. New Jersey Transit Police are on scene leading the investigation.

