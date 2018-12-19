Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Pedestrian Struck In Hawthorne

Jerry DeMarco
At the scene.
At the scene. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A pedestrian was struck Wednesday night in Hawthorne by a sedan driven by a young motorist, responders said.

The extent of the victim's injuries wasn't immediately known following the crash on Goffle Road near the southbound exit ramps for Route 208.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this report.

ALSO SEE: Authorities took a fleeing driver into custody Wednesday night a short time after a 61-year-old woman was struck and killed on Main Street near the George Washington Bridge in Fort Lee, authorities confirmed.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/fortlee/police-fire/pedestrian-61-killed-in-fort-lee-fleeing-driver-caught/745970/

