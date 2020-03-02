Contact Us
Pedestrian Struck Crossing Route 46 In Saddle Brook

Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE

A Saddle Brook man was struck crossing Route 46 Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The middle-aged victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening after he was struck around 4 p.m. Police Chief Robert Kugler said.

He was in the crosswalk when he was struck on the westbound side of the highway outside the Saddle Brook Center, Kugler said.

No summonses were immediately issued, the chief said, adding that police were still investigating.

******

