Pedestrian Struck, Critically Injured In Hawthorne

A pedestrian was critically injured when he was struck Thursday night in Hawthorne.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center after being knocked onto the hood and smashing the windshield of a Nissan station wagon in the 200 block of Lafayette Avenue around 8:45 p.m.

The Passaic County Sheriff's Office responded to assist Hawthorne police with the investigation. The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office also was notified.

The driver remained at the scene.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account and took the photo.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.