Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Rihanna Expecting First Child With A$AP Rocky Of Pennsylvania
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Pedestrian Struck By Car In Sussex County (DEVELOPING)

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Marshalls on Hampton House Road in Newton
Marshalls on Hampton House Road in Newton Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A pedestrian was struck by a car in Sussex County Monday afternoon, developing reports say.

The pedestrian was hit in front of the Marshalls store on Hampton House Road in Newton around 1 p.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

Fire and emergency crews were called to the scene to evaluate injuries, the report said.

Police did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.