Pedestrian Struck By Car In Morris County (DEVELOPING)

A person was struck by a car in Morris County, developing reports say.

The victim was hit near River Road and Bartley Road in Mount Olive shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

An ambulance responded to the accident scene to evaluate the victim, whose extent of injuries was unknown.

Authorities did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.