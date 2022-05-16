Contact Us
Pedestrian Struck By Car In Morris County (DEVELOPING)

Valerie Musson
Area of 1237 Route 46 in Roxbury Township
Area of 1237 Route 46 in Roxbury Township Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A pedestrian was struck by a car in Morris County Monday morning, developing reports say.

The victim was struck near 1237 Route 46 in Roxbury Township around 9:30 a.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

A medical helicopter was put on standby and later canceled, the report says.

Emergency crews also administered NARCAN at the scene, according to the report.

Police did not immediately respond to DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

