Pedestrian Struck By Car In Hunterdon County Crosswalk: Police

A woman was hit by a car while crossing the street in a crosswalk in Hunterdon County in the morning on Monday, Oct. 17, police said.

The pedestrian was crossing Route 202/31 in a crosswalk with a green light when she was struck by a vehicle traveling on Reaville Avenue that also had a green light and made a left turn to head onto Route 202/31 northbound, Flemington Police Lt. William Soriano told DailyVoice.com.

Initial reports said the incident occurred around 7 a.m.

Emergency crews treated the woman for minor injuries at the scene before she was taken to Hunterdon Medical Center for further evaluation of minor head and leg injuries, Soriano said.

