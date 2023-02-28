Pedestrian Struck By Amtrak Train In NJ Delays Service Between Philadelphia, NYC

A pedestrian struck by an Amtrak train in New Jersey delayed rail service between New York and Philadelphia Tuesday evening, Feb. 28.

The incident occurred in at Princeton Junction Station around 7 p.m., stranding frustrated customers on Northeast Corridor trains.

As of 9:50 p.m., service was beginning to resume. However, many trains were significantly delayed, some up to three hours.

Follow Amtrak on Twitter for updates.

