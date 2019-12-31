Contact Us
Pedestrian Struck At Busy Little Ferry Intersection

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Main and Liberty streets, Little Ferry
Main and Liberty streets, Little Ferry Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was struck by a sedan Tuesday afternoon at a busy Little Ferry intersection.

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center after being struck around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Main and Liberty streets, Detective Lt. Ronald Klein said.

The driver remained at the scene, he said.

Police were interviewing witnesses.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Main Street between Route 46 and Liberty Street remained temporarily closed.

