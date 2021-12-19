Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: HEROES: Paterson Officers Subdue Violent Gang Member Who Pulled Loaded Gun On Them, Police Say
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Pedestrian Struck And Killed By Car In Franklin

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
A fatal crash is under investigation in Franklin Township
A fatal crash is under investigation in Franklin Township Photo Credit: Franklin Township police

A man attempting to cross the street in Franklin Tuesday night was killed when he was struck by a car, police said.

The man, whose identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin, was struck by an eastbound Kia Sorrento driven by a Somerset resisdent shortly before 10 p.m. The fatal crash occurred on Amwell Road near Doria Road.

He was pronounced dead at an area hospital, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team at (908) 231-7100, or Officer Jose Jaime of the Franklin Township Police Department’s Traffic Safety Bureau at(732) 873-5533 ext. 3143 (or jose.jaime@franklinnj.gov). Tipsters can also use the STOPit app to report information anonymously.

The STOPit app can be downloaded to a smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ.

Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.888577tips.org or at www.scpo.net and click on either “Crime Stoppers” or “TIPS HOTLINE”. All anonymous Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.