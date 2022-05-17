Pedestrian Seriously Hurt After Being Struck By Car In Warren County (DEVELOPING)

A pedestrian was seriously hurt after being struck by a car in Warren County late Monday night, developing reports say.

The pedestrian was hit near 1307 Route 22 in Pohatcong Township around 11:30 p.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The address appears on Google as the location of Fuel One truck stop.

The victim suffered multiple fractures and head trauma, the report says.

A NorthStar medical helicopter was requested and later canceled.

Police did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.