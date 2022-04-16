Pedestrian Killed On NJ Turnpike

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car on the NJ Turnpike in Mercer County Saturday, April 16, authorities said.

The crash occurred on the northbound side of the highway in the outer roadway at milepost 68.4 in East Windsor around 12:25 p.m., New Jersey State Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

The driver of the car that struck the victim remained on scene and was not injured while the pedestrian was pronounced dead, Goez said.

The right two lanes were closed for accident investigation.

