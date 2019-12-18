Pedestrian, 94, Struck, Gravely Injured Crossing Cliffside Park Street

A 94-year-old great grandmother was gravely injured Wednesday when she was struck by a pickup truck while crossing a busy Cliffside Park street, authorities said.

Rosemary DellaRosa was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center in critical condition after she was struck by a Ford F-250 crossing Anderson Avenue at Lafayette Avenue around 10 a.m., Detective Capt. Vincent Capano said.

The 67-year-old driver remained at the scene, he said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit joined Cliffside Park police in investigating the crash.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

