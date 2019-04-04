Contact Us
Pedestrian, 84, Struck In Wyckoff

Jerry DeMarco
The Wyckoff Police Traffic Bureau was investigating the mishap at Wyckoff Avenue and Goffle Road. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

An 84-year-old Wyckoff woman was hospitalized with injuries that authorities didn't consider life-threatening after she was struck at a busy intersection around noon.

The 57-year-old Waldwick driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation after her 2018 Ford Edge struck the victim around 11:50 a.m., Lt. Joseph Soto said.

No summonses were immediately issued, he said.

The Wyckoff Police Traffic Bureau was investigating.

The Wyckoff Ambulance Corps and paramedics from The Valley Hospital responded along with police.

