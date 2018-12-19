Pedestrian, 65, Struck And Killed In Hawthorne Was Meeting His Daughter For Coffee

A 65-year-old pedestrian struck and killed Wednesday night in Hawthorne was headed to meet his daughter for coffee, a friend said.

Calvin Graham of Hawthorne succumbed to his injuries at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center after he was struck around 7:40 p.m. on Goffle Road near the intersection of Douglas Avenue and the southbound exit ramps for Route 208, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Hawthorne Police Chief Richard McAuliffe said in a joint release Thursday afternoon.

Behind the wheel of the 2011 BMW 328i that hit him was a 17-year-old Little Falls girl.

"The investigation remains active and ongoing," Valdes and McAuliffe said. More information will be released once it becomes available.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this report.

