Pedestrian, 64, Hospitalized In Morris County Hit-And-Run, Police Say

A 64-year-old pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by a car that left the scene in Morris County, authorities said.

The female victim was struck on Main Street near Waverly Place in Madison around 5:20 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, local police said in a release.

The victim was taken to Morristown Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

After striking the victim, the suspect vehicle turned onto Waverly Place, took a left onto Lincoln Place, and another left onto Prospect Street before crossing over Main Street and continuing on Greenwood Avenue, authorities said.

The vehicle is described as a gray 2000-2005 Toyota Corolla with heavy passenger-side damage and a missing passenger-side hubcap, authorities said.

The investigation is being led by the Madison Police Department with help from the Morris County Sherriff’s Office and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call Madison Police Department Detective Sergeant Kenneth Shannon at (973) 593-3000 or Morris County Prosecutor's Office Detective Muhammad Thomas at (973) 285-6200 and refer to case number 22-19580. Anonymous tips can also be made to the Morris County Sheriff's CrimeStoppers at (973) 267-2255.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.