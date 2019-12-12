Pedestrian, 60, Struck, Killed Near 'Spaghetti Bowl' In Wayne

A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday night near the Wayne “spaghetti bowl,” authorities confirmed.

John Baranski, 60, of Endicott, NY was struck by a 1998 Honda Passport in front of the Ramada Inn on eastbound Route 46 -- near the interchange with Routes 80 and 23 -- shortly before 10 p.m., they said.

He died a little over a half-hour later, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Wayne Police Chief Jack McNiff said in a joint release Thursday.

They didn't say what he was doing in the roadway.

The 66-year-old driver from Clifton remained at the scene, Valdes and McNiff said.

No charges were immediately filed nor summonses issued, they said, adding that an investigation was continuing.

Anyone who might have witnessed the crash or has information that could help investigators is asked to contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Wayne Police Department: (973) 694-0600 .

