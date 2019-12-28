Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: One Dead, Another Rescued In Vicious Totowa Fire
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Pedestrian, 56, Struck, Killed Near Meadowlands

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Improvements were made to reduce the danger on the notorious stretch of road.
Improvements were made to reduce the danger on the notorious stretch of road. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A pedestrian was struck and killed early Saturday just north of the Meadowlands in Carlstadt, authorities confirmed.

The 56-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a bus shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Washington Avenue just north of Route 120 -- on what for decades has been a notorious stretch of road.

"They redid Route 120,  installed a fence over the divider and new crossing lights to prevent people from crossing anywhere," a responder said. "Not sure what happened here."

Carlstadt police summoned the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit, along with the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

The driver remained at the scene, authorities said.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.