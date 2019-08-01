Pedestrian, 49, Struck, Killed In Leonia

A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday morning by a vehicle in Leonia, authorities confirmed.

The 49-year-old Asian woman was hit near the corner of Grand Avenue and Christie Street, a law enforcement official said.

The driver remained at the scene, he said, adding that there was "nothing criminal involved."

All surrounding streets were closed.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was at the scene along with Leonia police and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which was collecting evidence.

