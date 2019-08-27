Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Feds Indict Former Midland Park Businessman In $350,000 Ponzi Scheme
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Pedestrian, 49, Struck In Englewood

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The victim was crossing East Palisade Avenue off Jones Road in Englewood when she was struck
The victim was crossing East Palisade Avenue off Jones Road in Englewood when she was struck Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A 49-year-old pedestrian was hospitalized after she was struck Tuesday by an SUV in Englewood.

The victim was crossing East Palisade Avenue off Jones Road when she was struck by a Nissan Rogue driven by a 70-year-old woman around 9 a.m., Deputy Police Chief Gregory Halstead said.

The driver had been turning from Jones Road headed east on Palisades Avenue, he said.

The victim was taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, the deputy chief said.

Police were investigating, he said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.