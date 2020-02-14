Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Prosecutor: Guardsman Charged With Raping, Robbing Woman At Hudson County Hotel
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Pedestrian, 48, Struck In Fair Lawn

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Plaza Road at Morlot Avenue in Fair Lawn.
Plaza Road at Morlot Avenue in Fair Lawn. Photo Credit: Michael Jannicelli for DAILY VOICE

A 48-year-old Fair Lawn pedestrian was hospitalized with head and leg injuries after she was struck by a van Friday afternoon, police said.

The victim was crossing Plaza Road when she was struck shortly after 2 p.m. by a 2010 GMC van driven by a 57-year-old Hackettstown man who was making a left turn from Morlot Avenue, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.She was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson with injuries that Metzler said weren't considered life-threatening.

Plaza Road between Morlot Avenue and Southern Drive was temporarily closed but later reopened, the sergeant said.

An investigation was continuing, he said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.