Pedestrian, 48, Struck In Fair Lawn

A 48-year-old Fair Lawn pedestrian was hospitalized with head and leg injuries after she was struck by a van Friday afternoon, police said.

The victim was crossing Plaza Road when she was struck shortly after 2 p.m. by a 2010 GMC van driven by a 57-year-old Hackettstown man who was making a left turn from Morlot Avenue, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.She was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson with injuries that Metzler said weren't considered life-threatening.

Plaza Road between Morlot Avenue and Southern Drive was temporarily closed but later reopened, the sergeant said.

An investigation was continuing, he said.

