Pedestrian, 25, Struck By Car In Sussex County: State Police

A pedestrian was struck by a car in Sussex County Monday afternoon, state police said.

A 25-year-old was hit by a Hyundai Kona on Route 206 S. at the entrance to the shopping center in front of the McDonald’s in Hampton Township just before 1 p.m., NJSP Sgt. Alejandro Goez told DailyVoice.com.

The woman was taken to Newton Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Goez said.

The Hyundai driver was not hurt in the accident, which remained under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.