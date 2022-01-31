Contact Us
Pedestrian, 25, Struck By Car In Sussex County: State Police

Valerie Musson
Marshalls on Hampton House Road in Newton
Marshalls on Hampton House Road in Newton Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A pedestrian was struck by a car in Sussex County Monday afternoon, state police said.

A 25-year-old was hit by a Hyundai Kona on Route 206 S. at the entrance to the shopping center in front of the McDonald’s in Hampton Township just before 1 p.m., NJSP Sgt. Alejandro Goez told DailyVoice.com.

The woman was taken to Newton Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Goez said.

The Hyundai driver was not hurt in the accident, which remained under investigation.

