Pedestrian, 18, Struck By DWI Driver In Elmwood Park Clings To Life

River Drive & Birchwood Drive, Elmwood Park
River Drive & Birchwood Drive, Elmwood Park Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

An 18-year-old pedestrian was gravely injured when he was struck in Elmwood Park overnight Monday by a vehicle driven by an intoxicated motorist, authorities said.

The New York man remained on life support after he was struck at River and Birchwood drives near the River Walk complex off Route 46 shortly before 3 a.m.

The driver remained at the scene and was taken into custody, responders said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was handling the case, assisted by Elmwood Park police and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

