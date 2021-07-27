PD: Woman Who Led Police Pursuits In Stolen Oil Tanker Found 80 Miles Away At Wildwood Wawa

A Camden County woman led police on multiple pursuits in a stolen oil tanker truck before being arrested at a Wawa store, nearly 80 miles from where she found the truck, police said.

Wildwood police responding to an erratic driver on the 400 block of Rio Grande Avenue around 8:30 p.m. July 24, authorities said.

There, they found a woman later identified as 44-year-old Camille Wescott, of Lawnside, parked near the gas lots of the Wawa, Wildwood police said.

Registration showed police that the Taylor tanker truck had been stolen out of Bellmawr, at which point the traffic stop became high-risk, police said.

Wescott get out of the car and, on several occasions, pressed on the brake pedal and checked her mirrors as if she was attempting to pull the vehicle out, police said.

Unable to restart the vehicle, Wescott had the driver and passenger-side doors locked, and refused to get out, authorities said.

"Due to public safety concerns and fear that the commercial oil truck would travel back onto the highly congested public roadway, forced entry was made into the vehicle and [Wescott] was removed from the vehicle and taken into custody without further incident," police said.

An investigation found that Wescott stole the truck around 12:30 p.m., and had been involved in several pursuits with various law enforcement agencies, authorities said. She was also involved in several crashes, police said.

Wescott was charged with one count of receiving stolen property (a crime of the second degree), one count of obstruction of justice (a crime of the fourth degree) and one count of resisting arrest (a disorderly persons offense).

Wescott was issued the appropriate criminal charges and turned over to the Bellmawr Police Department.

