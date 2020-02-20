PD: Pic Taker In Route 3 Bookstore Girl's Bathroom Not Same As Driver Who Exposed Himself Twice

A man reportedly caught secretly taking photos in a women's bathroom stall at a Barnes & Noble on Route 3 isn't the same one who exposed himself last month to two different girls in Clifton -- and possibly elsewhere, authorities said Thursday.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office was expected to release information about Wednesday's incident at the Clifton Commons shopping center.

A customer said it began while she and her mother were looking for a book and her cellphone "started going off like crazy."

It was her daughter texting her that someone in the bathroom stall next to her was taking photos with a GoPro camera, she said.

The girl texted that "she was scared and to please find someone and help her," the Secaucus mother wrote.

She said she raced ran down the stairs and alerted a group of employees at a kiosk. Then all ran to the bathroom.

"I called out her name and told her to come out. I then looked under the stall next to her... it looked empty," the mother said. "However I looked down at the floor and saw a shadow of someone perched on top of the toilet."

The woman said she put her daughter behind her and she and a female employee began banging on the stall door.

Finally, a middle-aged man open the door and came out, she said.

"I started to cry," the mom wrote. "The other employees had already called police and they were there very quickly. They arrested the man and took him out in handcuffs and he has since been charged."

While the prosecutor's office handles that case, Clifton police continued to search Thursday for the man they said exposed himself last month to two different girls twice in the same day.

The first reported incident on Jan. 24 occurred when a 10-year-old girl walking to School #3 saw a man sitting in a parked vehicle exposing himself to her near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Fifth Street, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

The same day, the same man pulled alongside a 14-year-old girl walking home from Woodrow Wilson Middle School, Bracken said.

"He wasn't wearing any pants and his genitalia was exposed," the lieutenant said.

He was described as chubby, Hispanic and middle-aged, with dark hair, Bracken said, adding that he was driving a maroon colored SUV in the first incident and a light blue Honda Odyssey later.

Anyone who can help identify or find him is asked to contact the Clifton Police Juvenile Division at (973) 470-5882 or the Clifton Police Department Communications Center (973) 470-5911 .

Callers can remain anonymous, Bracken said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.