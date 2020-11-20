PD: Fort Lee DWI Driver Found With Smashed Car, Crack Says He Was Robbed Buying Drugs In NYC

An intoxicated Fort Lee driver with cocaine residue on his lips told Palisades Interstate Parkway police that he crashed his car in Washington Heights when he was robbed at gunpoint after going there to buy drugs, authorities said.

Officers responding to a call at the northbound Mobil service area in Englewood Cliffs found Jeffrey D. Choi near the convenience store, a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, shortly after 2 p.m. Friday, PIP Police Sgt. First Class Raymond E. Walter said.

HisHyundai, parked near the gas pumps, had damage to the front right side, as well as a shredded front right tire, Walter said.

Choi, 41, told police that he "went to Washington Heights in New York City to purchase drugs when he was robbed at gunpoint," the sergeant said.He said that he "sped off, crashing into the vehicle of the people attempting to rob him, which caused the damage," Walter said.

Choi also said that he "advised NYPD of the incident and then came to New Jersey," Walter said.

Alerted by a police K-9 to the presence of drugs in the car, the officers found crack inside, he said.They arrested Choi, charged him with DWI, crack possession and refusing to submit to a breath test, then released him to his aunt pending a court hearing.

Meanwhile, they were investigating his claims.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.