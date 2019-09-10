PD: Erratic Dumont SUV Driver Was Under Influence Of Heroin

Hawthorne police prevented a potential tragedy when they stopped a full-sized SUV driver Dumont who they said was under the influence of heroin.

Officers responding to a citizen’s call of an erratic driver pulled over the 2005 Ford Excursion on southbound Route 208 shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday, Detective Sgt. Matthew Hoogmoed said.

The driver, identified as 30-year-old Brendan Jones, was removed from the vehicle when he refused commands to stop trying to hide empty heroin folds, Hoogmoed said.

Jones, who had trouble standing, was taken into custody, the sergeant said.

On the front seat officers found three syringes and small rubber bands, he added.

Jones was processed at police headquarters before being released pending a court hearing on charges of driving while under the influence of drugs and possession of hypodermic needles and other drug paraphernalia.

He also received summonses for DWI and failing to produce either a registration or insurance card for the vehicle, Hoogmoed said.

