PD: Driver With Baby Flees After JC Crash Involving Off-Duty Officer From Hasbrouck Heights

An unlicensed 20-year-old driver with an infant passenger sped off but was caught after her car rear-ended a sedan in Jersey City that was driven by an off-duty police lieutenant from Hasbrouck Heights, authorities said.

The 55-year-old city officer was headed north on Bergen Avenue approaching Gifford Avenue when his 2010 Toyota Corolla was hit from behind by a 2009 Nissan Altima, causing moderate damage, around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday, a responding officer reported.

Zion Ashanti Raquel Moore Charlemagne then backed up before making a right onto eastbound Emory Street, where her car hit a parked vehicle, according to the report.

Charlemagne, who stopped at that point, told police that she panicked after the first crash and tried to get away, it says.

She and a 20-year-old male passenger refused medical attention, as did the off-duty police officer, according to the report, which also said the 1-year-old girl was fine.

City police gave Charlemagne summonses for leaving the scene of a crash, reckless driving, having an improper child restraint and driving while unlicensed.

The officer’s Corolla had to be towed, the report says. Charlemagne’s Altima and the slightly damaged parked car were left at the scene, it says.

