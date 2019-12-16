Paterson Trio Charged With Attempted Murder In Street Shooting

The last of three men charged in the shooting of another man during a Paterson street robbery three months ago was taken into custody late last week, Passaic County authorities announced.

D’ron Mims, 19, was arrested on Friday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint release issued Monday.

Mins joins Roberto Rodriguez, 21, who they said was arrested on Sept. 8, a day after the 35-year-old man was shot in the area of Pacific and Levin streets. He survived his injuries, they said.

Seized on Sept. 18 was Kaleik Easton, 25, Valdes and Oswald said. All are from Paterson.

Valdes said her office asked judges to hold all three pending trial, but she didn’t say what the outcome was for any of those requests.

Rodriguez, Easton and Mims are charged with first-degree attempted murder, armed robbery, conspiracy and various weapons charges, she and Oswald said in their late-afternoon release.

Mims also faces minor drug charges in connection with his arrest, they said.

