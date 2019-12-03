Paterson Traffic Stop Turns Up Gun Reported Stolen Out Of Atlanta, City Police Say

Paterson police on the lookout for a suspicious car found a loaded gun reported stolen out of Georgia during a subsequent traffic stop.

Street Crime Unit Detectives James Jenkins and Rene Alicea had an eye out for the Honda sedan in connection with an earlier incident Saturday in the Totowa section of town, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

They spotted it with two occupants in the area of Rosa Parks Boulevard and Hamilton Avenue and pulled it over around 1:40 a.m., he said.

After Alicea spotted the handgun inside, he and Jenkins got the adult driver –identified as Dazon Johnson, 21, of Paterson -- and a 17-year-old front-seat passenger from the city out of the car, the director said.

They recovered the .9mm semi-automatic weapons, arrested Johnson and detained the juvenile, he said.

John was charged with weapons offenses, as well as possession of marijuana and hollow-point ammunition, Speziale said. Police signed a delinquency complaint against the teen alleging the same offenses, he said.

