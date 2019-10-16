Paterson Street Shooting Produces Two Arrests

Authorities investigating an August shooting in Paterson wound up charging both the accused gunman and another city man who they said was involved in an incident months earlier.

Ex-con Jetor Brown, 25, was charged with shooting a 19-year-old city man on Park Avenue on Aug. 24, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint announcement Wednesday.

Counts include aggravated assault and various weapons offenses, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Authorities also charged him with having a gun in a June 12 incident that Valdes and Oswald didn’t explain.

Brown also was charged with escape and resisting arrest in connection with his arrest on Sunday – which also wasn’t explained.

Valdes and Oswald announced in the same release that another man, 19-year-old Jordany Santana, was arrested after the Aug. 24 shooting and charged along with Brown in the unexplained June 12 incident.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.